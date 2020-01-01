Bitrue Coin Price Tops $0.0458 on Major Exchanges (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $267,586.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.06005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 998,947,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,047,919 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

