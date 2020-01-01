Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Hits Market Cap of $82,439.00

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $82,439.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Profile

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,066,407 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

