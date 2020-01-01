Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.63. Bonavista Energy shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 421,141 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNP. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on Bonavista Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$0.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bonavista Energy Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,403,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,393,728.

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

