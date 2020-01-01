Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.88

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.88 and traded as high as $24.85. Boralex shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 91,200 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently -578.95%.

About Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

