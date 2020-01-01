Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.30. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 491,537 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.59.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

