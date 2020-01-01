BOX Token (BOX) Market Cap Tops $3.23 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $25,538.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 0% against the dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007250 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

