Brickblock Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Brickblock has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $14,511.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brickblock token can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059598 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00085349 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000898 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00070493 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,252.06 or 1.00500898 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Brickblock Profile

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io . Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

