Brokerages Anticipate Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lantronix an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LTRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lantronix from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Lantronix stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. 77,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.77. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $65,556.54. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock worth $82,208. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lantronix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

