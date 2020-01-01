Brokerages Anticipate Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Analysts expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post $1.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. Novan posted sales of $4.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $4.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $4.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novan.

NOVN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of NOVN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 94,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,410. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novan by 21.3% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Novan by 11.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Novan by 57.9% in the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novan in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

