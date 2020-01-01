Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHF. National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

WHF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 141,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $31,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 227.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

