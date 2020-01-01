Brokerages Expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Post $0.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. Camtek posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

CAMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

CAMT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 67,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,116. The firm has a market cap of $395.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.63. Camtek has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Camtek by 2,267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 178,044 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 177,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Camtek by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 102,680 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 105,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.