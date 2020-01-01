Brokerages Expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $927.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to announce sales of $927.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $968.00 million and the lowest is $907.00 million. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $955.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $321,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. 1,018,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,505. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.