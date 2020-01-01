Brokerages Expect Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iamgold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Iamgold reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Iamgold will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iamgold.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iamgold by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Iamgold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 876,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Iamgold by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 307,022 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Iamgold by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,795,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 1,674,109 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IAG remained flat at $$3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,235. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 49.73 and a beta of -0.06.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iamgold (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.