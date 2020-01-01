Brokerages Set Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Target Price at $32.75

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCEI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 50,737 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSE BCEI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

