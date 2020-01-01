Brokerages Set Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Price Target at GBX 89.60

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 89.60 ($1.18).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEMD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of GEMD stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 51.10 ($0.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,864. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 48.19 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.50 ($1.49). The company has a market cap of $71.02 million and a P/E ratio of 12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.73.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

