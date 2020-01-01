Brokerages Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) PT at $15.63

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several research firms have commented on GNK. ValuEngine downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 120,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $442.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.38%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

