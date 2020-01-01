Brokerages Set HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Target Price at $40.48

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.48.

Several research analysts have commented on HMSY shares. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HMS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMSY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 665,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. HMS has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

