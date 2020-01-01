Brokerages Set Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT at $47.17

Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

MBUU traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. 133,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,916. The firm has a market cap of $835.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $47.95.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 651,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 1,065.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 416,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

