Brokerages Set Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) PT at €14.07

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.07 ($16.36).

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Metro stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting €13.35 ($15.52). 472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.17. Metro has a 52-week low of €11.52 ($13.40) and a 52-week high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

