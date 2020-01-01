Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Target Price at $6.43

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLS shares. ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 137.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 484,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,887. The company has a market cap of $49.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

