Brokerages Set Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target at $26.20

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several brokerages have commented on ORTX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,778,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 365,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 89,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,044,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 521,646 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.75. 158,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,195. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.