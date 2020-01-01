Brokerages Set Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) Target Price at GBX 899.83

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 899.83 ($11.84).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNN shares. BNP Paribas lowered Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Investec lowered Pennon Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 934 ($12.29) to GBX 974 ($12.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

LON:PNN traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,025 ($13.48). The company had a trading volume of 258,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 681 ($8.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,048.50 ($13.79). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 958.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 825.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.66 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

