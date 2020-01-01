BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Trading 97.6% Higher This Week

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 97.6% higher against the dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, YoBit and Crex24. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $288,601.00 and $28.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 19,999,999,998 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

