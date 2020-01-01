Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Receives $277.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

CP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.95. 282,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.17. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $173.58 and a 52-week high of $257.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6303 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

