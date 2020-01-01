Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Trading Down 2%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

