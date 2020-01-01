Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will post $21.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the highest is $22.50 million. Capstone Turbine reported sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year sales of $83.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $84.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $97.55 million, with estimates ranging from $95.70 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstone Turbine.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price target on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPST. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 818,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,045 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CPST remained flat at $$3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 186,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,319. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Turbine (CPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.