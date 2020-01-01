CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD (LON:CIFU) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD (LON:CIFU) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.44. CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $335,000.00 and a PE ratio of -4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.58.

About CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD (LON:CIFU)

Carador Income Fund plc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO Capital Partners International LLP. The fund is co-managed by GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in Senior Notes of CDOs collateralized by senior secured bank loans and equity and mezzanine tranches of CDOs.

