Carboncoin (CARBON) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Carboncoin has a total market cap of $87,735.00 and $3.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carboncoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Carboncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00577941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010678 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000279 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Carboncoin

Carboncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

