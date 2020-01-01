Cardano Market Cap Achieves $868.19 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Cardano has a total market cap of $868.19 million and $23.68 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, ABCC, Bittrex and Cryptomate. In the last week, Cardano has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022226 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003718 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.02369822 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, OTCBTC, Exmo, Cryptopia, Bittrex, ABCC, DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Coinbe, Gate.io, Upbit, Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, Cryptohub, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Cryptomate, Bithumb, OKEx and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

