Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CATM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

CATM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 504,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,310. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $351.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

