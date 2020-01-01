CCUniverse Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,036.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $48,071.00 and approximately $10,036.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

999 (999) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00031696 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003893 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000717 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.