CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Up 5.7%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15, 1,061,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 680,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 271.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CEL-SCI by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

