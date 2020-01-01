Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.75 Million

Analysts expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post $16.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.87 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year sales of $54.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.96 million to $54.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $70.42 million, with estimates ranging from $69.18 million to $71.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

CNTG has been the topic of several research reports. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centogene in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centogene in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Centogene in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

CNTG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 109,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Centogene has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

