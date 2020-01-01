Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CHEF. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 279,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,068. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $1,638,553.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

