Chimpion (BNANA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $198,276.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $198,276.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003918 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 130.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00189777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.01366639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

