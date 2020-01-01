Christopher A. Marlett Sells 9,000 Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher A. Marlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $155,160.00.

Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. 231,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,574. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

