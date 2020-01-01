Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will post $203.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.80 million to $204.66 million. Cision reported sales of $186.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cision will report full year sales of $771.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.10 million to $779.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $813.59 million, with estimates ranging from $805.50 million to $822.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cision.

Get Cision alerts:

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Cision had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $185.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.64 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CISN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

CISN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cision has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29.

In other Cision news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,613,705 shares in the company, valued at $16,314,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cision by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,035,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,345,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cision by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 646,613 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cision by 1,394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 631,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 588,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cision (CISN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.