Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CloudFlare Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. It provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security and distributed domain name server services. The company operates primarily in Lisbon, London, Singapore, Munich, San Jose, Champaign, Illinois, Austin, New York City and Washington, D.C. CloudFlare Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Cloudflare stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

