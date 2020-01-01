Coin Lion Price Tops $0.0095 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Coin Lion has a market cap of $306,135.00 and approximately $1,096.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Over the last week, Coin Lion has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00191483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.01360777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024868 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120838 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com . Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.