CoinFi One Day Volume Reaches $623.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, FCoin and Gate.io. CoinFi has a total market cap of $237,450.00 and approximately $623.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, FCoin, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

