CoinFi One Day Volume Reaches $623.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, FCoin and Gate.io. CoinFi has a total market cap of $237,450.00 and approximately $623.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013833 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191396 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.01370704 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024791 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120832 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
CoinFi Token Profile
Buying and Selling CoinFi
CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, FCoin, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.