Comparing DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Support.com (NYSE:SPRT)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Support.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DXC Technology and Support.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 0 9 7 0 2.44 Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.33%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Support.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and Support.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $20.75 billion 0.46 $1.26 billion $8.34 4.51 Support.com $69.55 million 0.30 -$9.10 million N/A N/A

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Support.com.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology -6.04% 18.89% 6.77% Support.com 6.08% 8.41% 6.87%

Summary

DXC Technology beats Support.com on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

