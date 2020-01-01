Comparing EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMCORE and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $87.26 million 1.01 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -4.28 IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 5.27 $404.03 million $7.38 19.64

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -41.24% -21.32% -15.74% IPG Photonics 19.45% 11.50% 9.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EMCORE has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EMCORE and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 IPG Photonics 0 6 3 1 2.50

EMCORE currently has a consensus price target of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 50.22%. IPG Photonics has a consensus price target of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats EMCORE on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

