Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Shares of CODI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. 214,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,055. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $388.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.47 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.42%. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $403,714.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,788.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 32.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 69,742 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $3,478,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 720.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

