COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $5.04. COMSCORE shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 1,108,698 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMSCORE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 34,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $116,223.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 610,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,148.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale L. Fuller purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,573.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 236,728 shares of company stock worth $764,384. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in COMSCORE by 762.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 584,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 517,027 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in COMSCORE in the second quarter valued at $14,079,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in COMSCORE by 56.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,365,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 493,139 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in COMSCORE in the second quarter valued at $4,867,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in COMSCORE in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMSCORE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

