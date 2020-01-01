Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,682,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 823,835 shares.The stock last traded at $0.40 and had previously closed at $0.38.

CNAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.13.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 43.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 223,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

