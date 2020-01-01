Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of TCS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 232,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,191. Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.32.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $236.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Container Store Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Container Store Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

