Content Value Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $324,754.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $324,754.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.01367461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024778 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,442,282 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

