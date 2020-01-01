Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.63 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07), approximately 152,114 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 55,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Cora Gold in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.11.

In other news, insider Paul Quirk bought 142,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £10,000.06 ($13,154.51). Also, insider Geoffrey McNamara sold 100,000 shares of Cora Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,208.10).

About Cora Gold (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro property, which consists of four contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 320 square kilometers located in Koulikoro region in southwest Mali.

