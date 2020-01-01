COVA Reaches Market Cap of $485,213.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $485,213.00 and approximately $737,505.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00191217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.01360515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.