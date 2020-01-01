CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Trading Up 5.9%

CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.90, approximately 245,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 828% from the average daily volume of 26,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PMTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.83.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Research analysts expect that CPI Card Group Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CPI Card Group stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) by 1,080.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,314 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.56% of CPI Card Group worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

